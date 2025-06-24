Did our cosmos begin inside a black hole in another universe? New study questions Big Bang theory
Submit on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 17:11
A team of scientists is proposing a bold alternative to the Big Bang theory, suggesting that our universe may have instead formed inside a colossal black hole.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.