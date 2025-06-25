Astronomers thought a mysterious radio burst came from deep space. It was actually a dead NASA satellite
A mysterious and powerful blast of radio waves detected last year, suspected to originate far beyond the Milky Way came from a long-dead NASA spacecraft in Earth’s orbit.
