With ‘Grace’: Astronauts name SpaceX’s final Dragon crew capsule
Submit on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 20:11
The last Dragon spacecraft that SpaceX plans to build entered orbit for the first time with “grace.” Reaching space on the new capsule, Ax-4 commander Peggy Whitson revealed the spacecraft’s name.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.