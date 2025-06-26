Cosmic images from the world’s largest digital camera are so big they require a ‘data butler’
Submit on Thursday, June 26th, 2025 20:11
The amount of data generated by the Rubin Observatory is going to blow all previous cosmic datasets out of the water, but handling that much information poses a severe challenge.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 26th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.