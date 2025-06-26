Watch live: Axiom-4 astronauts aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon dock with International Space Station on June 26
After more than 24 hours on orbit, the the private astronaut crew of Axiom-4 will catch up to the International Space Station to dock for their two-week mission.
