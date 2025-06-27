Hello, neighbor! See the Andromeda galaxy like never before in stunning new image from NASA’s Chandra telescope (video)
Submit on Friday, June 27th, 2025 23:11
Andromeda never looked as good as it does in a new image from the Chandra X-ray observatory and a range of powerful telescopes. A fitting tribute to dark matter pioneer Vera Rubin.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 27th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.