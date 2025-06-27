Human remains lost after memorial spaceflight capsule crashes into the sea
Submit on Friday, June 27th, 2025 01:11
The remains of 166 people part of a Celestis Memorial Spaceflight are presumed lost after The Exploration Company’s “Mission Possible” capsule presumably crashes into Pacific Ocean.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 27th, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.