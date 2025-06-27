Rocket Lab launches ‘Get the Hawk Outta Here’ mission from New Zealand (video)
Rocket Lab launched an Electron rocket from New Zealand on June 26. The rocket carried a trio of radio frequency geolocation satellites and one experimental payload into a polar orbit.
