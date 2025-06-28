Nozzle explodes off rocket booster during engine test for NASA’s Artemis program (video)
Submit on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 02:11
A solid rocket engine for NASA’s Space Launch System rocket experienced an anomaly during a static fire test at the booster’s Northrop Grumman facilities June 26.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.