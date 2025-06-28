SpaceX sends Starlink satellites into space on 1st launch of a Saturday doubleheader
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with 27 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on the first of two launches scheduled for Saturday, June 28, 2025.
