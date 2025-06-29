Blue Origin launches 6 tourists on suborbital trip from Texas, including 750th person ever to fly into space
Blue Origin, the spaceflight company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, launched its 13th crewed New Shepard rocket on a successful suborbital spaceflight on Sunday, June 29, 2025.
