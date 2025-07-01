Astonishing ‘halo’ of high-energy particles around giant galaxy cluster is a glimpse into the early universe
A distant cluster of galaxies is wrapped in a vast halo of high-energy particles that could be the work of supermassive black holes or a cosmic particle accelerator.
