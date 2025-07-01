Was ancient Mars habitable? NASA’s Perseverance rover is grinding into a ‘weird, uncooperative’ rock to find out
NASA’s Perseverance rover is digging deeper into Mars’ geologic past as it begins grinding into rock surfaces to expose material that could hold clues to the planet’s ancient environment and habitability.
