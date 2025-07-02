Australia’s first orbital rocket, Gilmour Space’s Eris-1, to launch July 2 after nose cone glitch
Submit on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025 00:11
The Australian company Gilmour Space is back at the launch pad with its Eris-1 rocket, preparing for the country’s first orbital launch on July 2.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.