James Webb Space Telescope uses cosmic archeology to reveal history of the Milky Way galaxy
Submit on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025 04:12
Cosmic archeologists have used the James Webb Space Telescope to excavate ancient disk galaxies that tell the story of how the Milky Way and other modern galaxies evolved.
