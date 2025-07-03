Climate satellite MethaneSAT backed by Bezos and Google fails in space after just 1 year
MethaneSAT, the first satellite made by an environmental nonprofit organization, was designed to monitor some of the world’s largest industrial contributors of greenhouse gas emissions. Now, without power, the spacecraft’s mission has abruptly ended.
