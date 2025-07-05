Devour a cosmic-sized chunk of Marvel lore ahead of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, with the ‘The Coming of Galactus’ novel
Titan Books’ new novelization of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s ‘Galactus Trilogy’ heralds the coming of July’s ‘Fantastic Four’ blockbuster.
