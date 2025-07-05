Trump’s signing of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ includes $85 million to move space shuttle Discovery from Smithsonian to Texas
Submit on Saturday, July 5th, 2025 05:11
The “One Big Beautiful Bill,” now enacted, directs that space shuttle Discovery be removed from the Smithsonian and placed on display at Space Center Houston by January 2027.
