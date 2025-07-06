US military cuts climate scientists off from vital satellite sea-ice data
Submit on Sunday, July 6th, 2025 21:11
In the latest attack on science by the Trump administration, researchers at the National Snow and Ice Data Center will no longer receive data from a fleet of military satellites.
