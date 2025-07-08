Can Canada get to orbit? Companies NordSpace and ProtoSpace hope to launch country’s 1st space mission (exclusive)
Canadian company NordSpace hopes to be the first in the country’s history to launch an orbital rocket from Canadian soil. They’ve got the support of ProtoSpace, a specialized aerospace manufacturing provider hoping to support Canada’s budding space industry.
