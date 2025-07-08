U.S. Air Force cancels plans to build Starship landing pads on island bird sanctuary
The U.S. military is suspending its efforts to secure a small Pacific island as the test landing site for a new program using rockets to rapidly deliver cargo anywhere on Earth.
