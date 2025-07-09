Could NASA’s Mars Sample Return be saved? New $3 billion private plan would haul home Red Planet rocks (video)
Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new proposal to take over NASA’s beleaguered Mars Sample Return mission for less than half the current cost while achieving key science goals.
