Every living former NASA science chief opposes Trump’s proposed budget cuts in letter to Congress
Submit on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 00:11
The letter warns that the proposed FY2026 budget would halt dozens of missions, gut future programs and threaten U.S. leadership in space science.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.