Lego Thanos-snapped this awesome Avengers set away, but Amazon has blipped it back for Prime Day
Submit on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 18:11
$37 off for Prime Day, this Lego Avengers set is an action-packed reminder of when the MCU was good. But you’ll have to move fast if you want to claim it!
