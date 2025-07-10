Trump names Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator
Submit on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 21:12
Trump abruptly announced the appointment of Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy as acting NASA Administrator as the U.S. Senate reviews the space agency’s proposed budget.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 10th, 2025 at 9:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.