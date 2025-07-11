Astronomers say new interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS is ‘very likely to be the oldest comet we have ever seen’
3I/ATLAS isn’t just fascinating because it is the third interstellar visitor found in the solar system; new research suggests it’s also the oldest comet ever seen, at over 7 billion years old.
