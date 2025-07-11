Never lose your tech or skywatching gear again as the Apple AirTag is 31% off on the final day or Amazon Prime Day
Submit on Friday, July 11th, 2025 19:11
It’s the final day of Prime Day and the Perseid meteor shower starts shortly, so now is the perfect time to save big on the Apple AirTag.
This entry was posted on Friday, July 11th, 2025 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.