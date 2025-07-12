Billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman donating $15 million for Space Camp programs
Jared Isaacman, the billionaire private astronaut who until recently was on track to lead NASA, is donating $15 million to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for its Space Camp programs.
