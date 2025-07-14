Astronomers discover monster exoplanet hiding in ‘stellar fog’ around young star
A monster exoplanet as big as 10 times the size of Jupiter has emerged from the stellar gas and dust surrounding a young star, thanks to the telescope tag team of Gaia and ALMA.
