Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ pushes for crewed moon missions, but proposed budget cuts leave NASA science behind
Submit on Tuesday, July 15th, 2025 21:11
The U.S. government’s “One, Big Beautiful Bill” Act finds funding for Artemis and Lunar Gateway, but nearly half of NASA’s science missions are on the chopping block ahead of the 2026 budget.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 15th, 2025 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.