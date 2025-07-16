JWST finds unusual black hole in the center of the Infinity Galaxy: ‘How can we make sense of this?’
Submit on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 23:11
Everything about the Infinity Galaxy, recently discovered by the JWST, is strange. One odd feature could be the 1st evidence of a “direct collapse” black hole.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.