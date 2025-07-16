NASA’s sci-fi-looking X-59 feels the supersonic wind blow in test tunnel | Space photo of the day for July 16, 2025
Submit on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 20:11
NASA and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) tested a model of the X-59 experimental aircraft in a supersonic wind tunnel to measure the noise underneath the jet.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.