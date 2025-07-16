SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California
Submit on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 10:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 26 Starlink internet broadband satellites into low Earth orbit after lifting off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 15, 2025.
