The Perseid meteor shower kicks off summer ‘shooting star’ season this week. Here’s how to see it
Submit on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 01:11
Each summer, skywatchers around the world look forward to the famous Perseid meteor shower, but often overlook four lesser showers that peak between July 29 and Aug. 16.
