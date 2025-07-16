Watch SpaceX launch the 3rd batch of satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper megaconstellation early on July 16
Submit on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 03:11
SpaceX plans to launch 24 of Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband satellites early Wednesday morning (July 16), the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 liftoff.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.