50 years after a historic handshake in space, the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project’s legacy still resonates
Submit on Thursday, July 17th, 2025 20:11
On July 17, 1975, an American Apollo crew and a Soviet Soyuz crew met up in Earth orbit for the first time, setting the foundation for continued cooperation in space over the past 50 years.
