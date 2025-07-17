‘Doghouse’ days of summer — Boeing’s Starliner won’t fly again until 2026, and without astronauts aboard
Submit on Thursday, July 17th, 2025 17:11
NASA and Boeing are still working on the thruster issues that Starliner experienced on its first crewed flight last year, and the spacecraft’s next mission will likely launch without astronauts.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 17th, 2025 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.