NASA workers plan ‘Moon Day’ protest on July 20 to oppose mass layoffs, budget cuts. ‘This year has been an utter nightmare that has not stopped.’
Submit on Friday, July 18th, 2025 19:11
Workers from within NASA will protest the space agency leadership’s “preemptive over-compliance” of the White House’s proposed budget, gutting science and eliminating jobs.
This entry was posted on Friday, July 18th, 2025 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.