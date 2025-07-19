Friday night light: SpaceX launch from California sends two dozen new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday, July 18, 2025.
