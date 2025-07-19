Newly discovered ‘cosmic unicorn’ is a spinning dead star that defies physics: ‘We have a real mystery on our hands’
Two teams of astronomers have simultaneously discovered a strange, spinning dead star that seems to defy our current understanding of both neutron stars and white dwarfs.
