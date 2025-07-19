Space station astronauts bid farewell to private Ax-4 crew | On the ISS this week July 14-18, 2025
The Expedition 73 and Axiom Mission 4 crews wrapped up their time together as science and maintenance activities continued aboard the International Space Station.
