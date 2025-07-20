This wild bioplastic made of algae just aced a Mars pressure test. Can astronauts use it to build on the Red Planet?
Scientists have grown algae in bioplastic habitats under Mars-like conditions, a step that could bring long-term space colonization closer to reality.
