Makenzie Lystrup stepping down as director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
Submit on Tuesday, July 22nd, 2025 23:11
Makenzie Lystrup will step down as head of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center on Aug. 1. She’ll be the second NASA center director to depart in just a two-month span.
