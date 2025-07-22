Nearly 300 NASA scientists sign ‘Voyager Declaration’ to protest Trump space science budget cuts
Nearly 300 current and former NASA employees — including astronauts, engineers and scientists — have signed the “Voyager Declaration,” a formal statement raising alarm over recent actions and steep budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration.
