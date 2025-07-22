When did our solar system’s planets form? Discovery of tiny meteorite may challenge the timeline
Analysis of an ancient meteorite suggests that rocky planets both near and distant from the sun may have formed at the same time, challenging current models of our solar system’s evolution.
