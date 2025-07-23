Rare sight from space: Snow dusts the dry Atacama Desert | Space photo of the day for July 23, 2025
The Atacama Desert in Chile recently received some snowfall, causing issues for the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) telescope.
