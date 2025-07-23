Sharp-eyed US-Indian satellite set to launch July 30 to monitor Earth’s surface, warn of natural disasters
NISAR, a joint mission of NASA and ISRO set to launch on July 30, will be able to see shifts in the landscape smaller than a centimeter to give warning of potential natural disasters.
