This 200-light-year-wide structure could be feeding our galaxy’s center: ‘No one had any idea this cloud existed’
Submit on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025 02:11
Astronomers have discovered a 200-light-year-wide Giant Molecular Cloud dubbed the Midpoint cloud that seems to be feeding star-building material to the heart of the Milky Way.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.