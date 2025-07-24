2 Earth weather satellites accidentally spy on Venus
Submit on Thursday, July 24th, 2025 04:11
Japan’s Himawari-8 and Himawari-9 satellites, designed to study weather here on Earth, have also been quietly collecting valuable data on Venus for nearly a decade, scientists recently discovered.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 24th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.