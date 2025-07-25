Russia launches satellite for Iran toward orbit alongside 2 space weather probes (photos)
A Russian Soyuz rocket launched the Ionosfera-M 3 and 4 satellites, along with an Iranian spacecraft and 17 cubesats, toward orbit early Friday morning (July 25).
